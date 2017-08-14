Decatur 9/11 Memorial I-Beam makes final journey

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An I-Beam from the World Trade Center is making its final journey before being encased in the Decatur 9/11 Memorial.

Officials say the I-Beam was transported from the Decatur Airport to E. L. Pruitt Monday afternoon. The beam has been housed in the Decatur Airport since its arrival in central Illinois in October 2015.

Officials also say the beam will now be encased within Decatur 9/11 Memorial, which is scheduled to be completed before September 11 of this year. The Memorial is made possible by donations and contributions from the community.

For more information about the Decatur 9/11 Memorial, click here.