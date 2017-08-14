1 injured in Saturday morning shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side early Saturday morning.

Danville police say officers were sent to the 900 block of Hubbard Lane at about 12:39 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Officers also say the victim told them that he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and saw a gold-colored vehicle leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.