Gov. Rauner signs local government streamlining bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two bills that would allow local officials and residents to consolidate units of local government has been signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Both Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 607 reflected several recommendations made by a local government consolidation task force headed by Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, and received bipartisan support. Under the bills, residents and officials will be able to streamline their governments, lowering the number of local units of government in Illinois while lowering the burden on taxpayers at the same time.

Senate Bill 3 will allow all counties in Illinois the authority to dissolve or consolidate some government units with county-appointed boards. House Bill 607 allows a township's board of trustees to submit a proposition to abolish the road district in their county. This bill will effect counties with less than three million inhabitants.

"Part of reforming and turning around Illinois includes empowering local communities. By signing these bills, local governments will be able to control their futures and tax dollars more efficiently," said Governor Rauner.

However, Governor Rauner adds that "a key component to empowering local communities is missing" from the bills, and asked that lawmakers continue to "fight to give every resident the right to choose how their local government works."