Produce judged in state fair contest

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Raymond
RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) – A Raymond store has sold a million-dollar Powerball ticket.
Free, reduced price school lunch guidelines released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2017-2018 school year have been released.
TUSCOLA -- The numbers say it all. 22 playoff appearances in 24 years. 5 title game appearances. 2 state championships. Tuscola football is one of the strongest programs in central Illinois. The Warriors look poised to continue their winning ways in year three of the Andy Romine (32-3 record) era.
Illinois State Police searching for missing Du Quoin man
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking the public's help in find a missing southern Illinois man.
U of I announces campus logo overhaul
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has made its logo upgrade official.
Wolf pups arrive at Scovill Zoo
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two new furry friends can now be seen at the Scovill Zoo. The brothers, Niko and Koda, arrived at the zoo over the weekend.
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
Thunderbirds refuel in Savoy on trip to base
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – A military plane group made a stop in central Illinois Monday.
Old WAND van makes appearance at Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Greg's Towing and Recovery company hosts Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza where junk cars fly through the air and land sometimes on another vehicle.
Gov. Rauner signs local government streamlining bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two bills that would allow local officials and residents to consolidate units of local government has been signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.
