Produce judged in state fair contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans are putting their vegetable-growing skills to the test at the Illinois State Fair.

Judging for pumpkins, cabbages and other foods happened last Thursday. On Monday, most of them sat on display at the Hobbies and Crafts Building for the public to look at.

Contest organizers say people seem to be fascinated by the displays they see.

“It excites people who do not raise gardens or do not raise vegetables,” said contest superintendent Bob Schafer. “They talk about how pretty they look. You see a lot of people go, ‘Oh, I’ve got better-looking tomatoes than that.’ So my statement to them is, ‘Bring (them) in, we’ll see how good they are!’”

Organizers say they want younger people to get involved in the contest. It’s a trend they’re already seeing build, as one young girl is a champion garlic grower.