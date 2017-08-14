Workforce Investment Solutions offering workshop before job fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workforce Investment Solutions is hosting one more job seeker preparation course before State Representative Sue Scherer's Job Fair on August 23.

Officials say the course will be held on August 16, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., at 757 West Pershing Road in Decatur. Attendees will learn more about interviewing skills and effective job search techniques.

Workforce Investment Solutions Employment Specialist Dana Miller says, "You can either leave that employer with them wanting to hire you, or you can leave them with no impression at all. So I think if you can come and get some information of how to talk to the recruiter at the job fair, any information you get should be helpful."

For more information about Workforce Investment Solutions, click here.