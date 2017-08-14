Retired Astronaut to Speak at Champaign Library

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A retired astronaut will be talking about space flight in champaign this evening.

Astronaut Mike Foreman, who's flown to the International Space Station twice now, will be at the Champaign Public Library tonight at 7. It's part of "The Sky's the Limit!" summer series.

Organizers hope the series will spark interest in space travel and encouraging kids to read and learn more about it.

"It's not everyday you get to talk to an astronaut," Brittany Michaels, Deputy Director at the Champaign Public Library, says. "It's really exciting to kind of learn from him and his story and to be able to actually engage with him and ask him questions. He's going to be doing a talk for a while and then he'll do a signing after."

"The Sky's the Limit!" series will end with a viewing party of the solar eclipse next Monday. They'll have live music, food, and eclipse viewing glasses.