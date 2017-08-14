Free, reduced price school lunch guidelines released

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2017-2018 school year have been released.

The eligibility guidelines were announced by the Illinois State Board of Education on Monday. Officials say these federal programs help ensure that children are able to receive nutritious meals and snacks, even if their families are unable to pay the full price.

Illinois Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., says "Many of our students count on these nutritious meals to fuel them to reach their full potential. Our vision for schools is that they support students’ cognitive growth, social and emotional development, and physical well-being."

Application forms for these programs are being sent to all students' homes. Parents and guardians only need to complete one application per household for all students in the same school district. A chart depicting the federal guidelines has been included below.