Cats Saved from Hoarding Situation Finding Homes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): 60 cats saved from a hoarding situation last week are finding their "fur"ever homes. Organizers says about 40 of those cats have been adopted.

The Champaign County Humane Society has taken in 11, but the shelter is bursting at the seams. They currently have 140 cats.

Hospice Hearts is encouraging the community to keep adopting, if possible.

"If it weren't for these other organizations stepping in even though they're overwhelmed, we couldn't have done this," Terri Fields with Hospice Hearts says. "So what we need now is for you to pick out a new love at one of these other organizations and step up and adopt your new best friend from them."

Champaign County Humane Society will hold a special adoption event this Saturday.

It will be $25 for all cats and kittens.