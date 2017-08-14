Olney man injured in motorcycle crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Clay County early Monday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on U.S. Route 50, about two miles west of Flora, at about 3:48 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. Route 50 when the rider attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway. Troopers say this caused the rider to fall off of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle to go off the roadway and land in a creek.

Officials say the rider, identified as a 50-year-old Olney man, was wearing a helmet, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was then airlifted to an Indiana hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.