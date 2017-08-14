Unemployment tax system upgrades take effect next month

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Department of Employment Security officials say businesses will be able to file reports and pay unemployment insurance taxes online starting next month.

The new features will be available through the department's website, "My Tax Illinois." Officials say businesses will be able to enjoy the upgrades to the tax system starting September 11.

Officials add that the upgrades, despite costing more than $11.5 million, will save an estimated $15 million.

Illinois Department of Employment Security Director Jeff Mays says, "We will have the most modern general tax system and the most modern unemployment tax system in the country on September 11."

For more information about Illinois' tax system, click here.