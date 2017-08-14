Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the moon will cover the sun across America. The eclipse is slated to first appear over Oregon, then travel across the country and end in Charleston, S.C.

“Here in central Illinois where we’re going to be about 95 percent of the sun covered, it’s going to be that twilight type look,” said National Weather Service representative Chris Miller.

The best place to watch in Illinois is expected to be in the southern half of the state, with a crowd traveling to Carbondale for a good look. Illinoisans should expect to see the eclipse start in the late part of the morning.

“The moon starts to encroach on the disk of the sun at 11:53 in the morning and the whole thing is over about a quarter to three,” said David Leake of the Parkland Staerkel Planetarium. “But the maximum time is about 20 minutes past one. So if you’re going to go out once and check it out in the sky, a little after 1 p.m. is probably your best bet.”

Experts suggest people prepare with the right eclipse glasses, approved by the right retailers. Amazon recently issued a recall and refund for people who bought fake eyewear from it online. The same experts suggest people should look for silver on the front, black on the back, and official markings as proof that the glasses they’ve purchased will work properly.

The best eclipse glasses should be less than three years old.