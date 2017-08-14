Illinois State Police searching for missing Du Quoin man

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking the public's help in find a missing southern Illinois man.

Investigators say Daniel "Tyler" Shaw, of Du Quoin, was last seen in the area of Rodgers Park in Chicago on July 14. Shaw is described as standing 5'8", weighing about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Officials also say Shaw has several tattoos, including a tattoo of an eye on the back of his hand.

Photos of Shaw have been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding Shaw's whereabouts, you are urged to call Illinois State Police at (618) 542-1137 or (847) 294-4400.