Decatur witness talks deadly Virginia protests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAND) – A Decatur man says he was in Virginia when protests turned deadly.

Fights broke out after a white nationalist rally was met with a crowd of people protesting them Saturday.

A.D. Carson is an assistant professor of hip hop at the University of Virginia. While he was in Charlottesville, a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The alleged driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., was denied bond Monday.

Carson says the morning started out peacefully, adding violence can break out anywhere.

“This is very real,” Carson said. “This is where I live now, but it’s not just where I live, it’s where we live. This is the state of America. This is a place where people are sending their kids.”

Carson also said people can work to prevent violence by talking over what happened in Virginia with friends and family.

President Donald Trump spoke out against the protests Monday, calling hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis “repugnant”, adding they go against “everything we hold dear as Americans”.