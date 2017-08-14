1 dead, 1 injured in ATV vs. semi crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say one girl is dead and another severely injured after two-vehicle crash involving an ATV and a truck-tractor semi-trailer in southeastern Illinois Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Illinois Route 267 and Challacombe Road in Jersey County at about 3:54 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, an ATV was traveling east on Challacombe Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign, continuing into the path of a 2012 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer traveling on IL-267.

Troopers say the collision ejected the driver and passenger of the ATV, both described as female juveniles. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.