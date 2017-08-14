WAND Two-a-Days: Argenta-Oreana

ARGENTA -- The Bombers were one of the most explosive teams around in 2016, averaging 41.2 points per game. Several key play makers return this season, which should make first year head coach Steve Kirk's squad one of the teams to beat in the Little Okaw.

The Bombers are loaded in the backfield with the talented trio of Skyler Peterson, Makhi Stanley, and Makail Stanley. Other key returners include Braxton Norman (WR/CB), Colton Robinson (SS/WR), Trevor Webb (MLB, G), and Devin Camfield (DT, T) to name a few. Sophomore Josh Williams steps in at quarterback.

Click the video above to hear from Makhi Stanley on playing alongside his brother Makail. Also head coach Steve Kirk breaks down the strength of his team.

Argenta-Oreana Bombers

Head coach: Steve Kirk

Record in 2016: 8-2

Total returning starters: 11

Week 1 opponent: vs. Meridian