Discounted admission during Illinois State Fair's Agriculture Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Governor's Sale of Champions, truck and tractor pulls, and live music are just some of the featured attractions during Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair.

Agriculture Day, held on August 15, highlights some of the best in Illinois agriculture. Activities start at 10 a.m., and ranges from an auctioneer and bid calling contest to an autograph session with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier. Additionally, grand champion junior livestock will be up for auction during this year's Governor's Sale of Champions.

Officials also say admission to the Illinois State Fair will be lowered to $5 for adults during Agriculture Day.

For more information about activities at the Illinois State Fair, click here.