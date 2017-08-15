Buffett Foundation donates $1 million to Dove, Inc.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove, Inc. received a large donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to help stabilize the finances of the Dove Domestic Violence Program.

The foundation gave Dove a $1,000,000 donation, according to a release from Dove on Tuesday morning.

Dove offers safe shelter, 24-hour hot lines, children's services, support groups and so much more to those in Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, Piatt and DeWitt counties.

Buffett made the donation on July 26, when Dove was struggling with financial uncertainty after a lack of a state budget for over two years. Dove usually receives 25 percent of its total agency budget from the state of Illinois, 50 percent of the Domestic Violence Program Budget has been state funding to meet the needs of the counties it serves.

“We are humbled by and incredibly grateful for this generous support,” said Christine Gregory, Executive Director. “We see a great need in Central Illinois for the services we offer our client communities and are thrilled that our domestic violence program is now secure.”

The donation will help Dove continue to provide services to those in need and offer an array of crisis and community support services.

