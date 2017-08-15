Porch fire leaves smoke damage, broken window

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they quickly put out a house fire Tuesday morning.

After 5:30 a.m. crews say they responded to a house in the 900 block of Champaign’s Alagna Drive and found a back porch on fire. They had everything put out about 10 minutes after arrival.

The house is still habitable. Flames caused about $7,500 of damage, mostly limited to the porch area. Only smoke damage and water ended up affecting the inside. Firefighters say a window heated up and broke as they fought they fire.

Crews added the people who live in that house could be back in as soon as tonight. More information on what caused it is expected later Tuesday morning.