Urbana nonprofit groups may earn city money

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana’s city council is considering giving money to three different nonprofit groups.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report city leaders want to award money to Courage Connection, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and Navicore Solutions using Urbana HOME Consortium money.

Each of these groups will receive $150,000 for projects they’re involved in. Courage Connection plans to use the money to create a program for helping low-income renters pay their housing bills. Another $27,000-plus could be awarded to them, depending on how the original funding is spent.

The same money will be available to Navicore Solutions for helping low-income buyers with down payments. This nonprofit helps people with financial counseling.

The third $150,000 payment would go to Habitat for work on up to four different homes. The News-Gazette says the nonprofit will build two new homes for single families and do improvement work on another. A fourth project is also involved.

The city council has to vote again before the money can be presented to the three groups.