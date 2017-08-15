Kayak flip claims Urbana man's life

HEBER CITY, Utah (WAND) – A central Illinois man died while kayaking in Utah.

32-year-old Anuj Khandelwai and his wife were on Deer Creek Reservoir when their boat flipped, sending both of them into the water. Khandelwai’s wife told Utah State Park leaders her husband went under the water quickly and didn’t know how to swim.

The two of them had life jackets but didn’t wear them, according to State Parks Sgt. Drew Patterson. A nearby boater found and rescued Khandelwai’s wife, but search crews could not find him in the water.

Anuj Khandelwai is from the Urbana area.