Coroner: Woman died from train collision injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County leaders have identified a woman killed in a train collision.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says leaders identified 33-year-old Debra Vogt as the person who died. The train collided with her near 1st and Highland in Springfield after midnight Friday.

Edwards says injuries from the collision killed Vogt. Fingerprint tests identified her as the victim.

Springfield police are still investigating the collision. Lab tests were still pending Tuesday.