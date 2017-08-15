Bringing together more than just runners

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Shoreline Classic brings in runners from all over, but it also brings a community together.

The Shoreline Classic helps put money back into the Decatur community. One of the ways is during the registration process, it asks you to pick a near by school.

From that, organizers will tally how many votes a school gets then with the profit made from registration fees a certain percentage will be given to the top schools voted by runners.

Other organizations include the Staley Striders Program and the Auxiliary Police, who help manage traffic and blocked roads during the big race.

Brenda Moore, a squad leader, says we’re all in this together to be healthy and it sets an example for the young to see older people out there running and working hard.

