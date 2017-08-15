University of Illinois to Consolidate Logo

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The University of Illinois is officially finalizing their new logo.

U of I is switching to an orange, block "I". They are doing away with the column "I".

In a statement the university cites promoting a singular brand. The column I has been used by U of I academics for the past 20 years.

Reviews are mixed about the university's decision. One resident says the finalized, block I should be used for sports and the column I for the university functions.

"I'm not opposed to the [block] I that they have because I have a hat with it on there, ya know," Jeffery Newton says. "But I think the other one is so traditional it's like Greek writing or Greek lettering to me. I think it's traditional and I think they ought to keep it like that."

At one point the University of Illinois had 800 different logos.

