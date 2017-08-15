Person injured by shattered glass in shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone a shooting left someone injured Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the 1000 block of North 5th St. before 9 p.m. after hearing about an argument. That fight escalated to the point where someone fired gunshots. Those shots hit a car window as it left the scene.

Police say a passenger in that car was injured by glass from the shattered window.

This shooting is still under investigation. Officers say they have leads they’re following as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps