Person injured by shattered glass in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone a shooting left someone injured Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the 1000 block of North 5th St. before 9 p.m. after hearing about an argument. That fight escalated to the point where someone fired gunshots. Those shots hit a car window as it left the scene.

Police say a passenger in that car was injured by glass from the shattered window.

This shooting is still under investigation. Officers say they have leads they’re following as of Tuesday afternoon.