Vehicle crashes in Springfield Schnucks, 1 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say one person was arrested after crashing a vehicle into the front of a Schnucks store on the city's southwest side early Tuesday morning.

Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a crash at the Schnucks location on Chatham Road at about 1 a.m. During the investigation into the crash, officers say one person, identified as Callie Wasilewski, 43, was taken into custody.

Wasilewski faces a preliminary charge of driving under the influence. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.