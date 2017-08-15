First-year Millikin Students take first step toward new school year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First-year Millikin University students took the first step toward starting the school year by participating in Move-In Day on August 15.

Returning students helped first-year students move in Tuesday morning and afternoon. Millikin officials say the return of students to campus means that foot and vehicle traffic will be increasing, and that motorists should use caution when driving around the campus.

Additionally, the Millikin University Police Department is ensuring the safety of students and the public by increasing enforcement of speeding, crosswalk, and distracted driving violations.

