Man facing upgraded charge in Ramsey shooting

RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - A Fayette County man is now facing an upgraded charge in connection with an August 11 shooting in Ramsey.

According to court records, Alexander Beccue, 24, is now facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting. Beccue originally faced attempted murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon, but the attempted murder charge was upgraded after the shooting victim died from his injuries.

The Fayette County State's Attorney's Office says Beccue was arrested and formally charged on the same day as the shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.