Committee looks to raise Coliseum repair money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Help could be coming for a building at the Illinois fairgrounds that’s fallen into disrepair.

The Coliseum is closed for the 2017 fair season because of structural concerns, but the Illinois Department of Agriculture says it could open again by 2018. The Capitol Development Board says repairs could run up to $4 million.

In response, Gov. Bruce Rauner created a Fair Foundation Committee to try and raise money for those repairs. It would be responsible for making sure money is available to help move the project along.

“My wife and I have pledged to support the fair foundation,” said Gov. Rauner. “And I am talking to donors to raise millions of dollars and that fair foundation just got its 501(c)(3) designation just a few weeks ago, and so we are making progress and we are going to help our fairgrounds.”

The Coliseum needs repairs on the roof, window replacements, and replaced support beams in order to be safe enough to open again.