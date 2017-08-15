IEMA making safety preparations for total solar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency say state and local agencies are making preparations to ensure the public's safety before, during, and after the total solar eclipse on August 21.

IEMA officials say an estimated minimum of 145,000 people are expected to travel to southern Illinois to experience the total solar eclipse and participate in eclipse-related activities. As a result, agencies have been planning activities for several months, as well as crowd control, public health and medical considerations, highway congestion, and mass care and communications.

IEMA Director James Joseph says, "The planning efforts for the eclipse were similar to those we undertake for other events that involve large crowds. We began working with our emergency management partners within the path of totality last fall, as well as with our state agency and mutual aid partners to address every possible contingency in order to ensure the safety of everyone who lives in or visits southern Illinois for the eclipse."

Safety officials also urge citizens to use eclipse glasses or a solar viewer to watch the eclipse, as unprotected viewing could potentially lead to temporary or permanent vision loss. Officials also say people should check to make sure their glasses or solar viewer meets the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, and is listed on the American Astronomical Society's Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers website.

For more information about eclipse safety, click here.