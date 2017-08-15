Governor Rauner signs bill helping injured police dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would allow emergency medical services to transport injured police dogs to veterinary clinics has been signed into state law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

House Bill 2661 would allow EMS professionals to transport police dogs injured in the line of duty. The bill received bipartisan support from lawmakers, and Governor Rauner signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

Governor Rauner says, "Police dogs are critical to helping our law enforcement officers do their jobs. They are valued members of Illinois’ law enforcement family, and we should make sure they are taken care of. This bill will help ensure injured police dogs get the care they need as quickly as possible."

The new law will go into effect on January 1, 2018.