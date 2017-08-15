Danville police make arrest in theft of more than $100,000

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police say an investigation into forgery and theft at an assisted living facility has resulted in one arrest.

Danville Police Detectives say they were investigating a report of an employee of an assisted living facility receiving payment through forged payroll accounts. During the investigation, detectives say they identified Annette Cruea, 52, as the person responsible for the forged accounts, and that more than $120,000 had been distributed through those accounts.

Danville police arrested Cruea on August 14. Cruea faces preliminary charges of financial identity theft over $100,000 and forgery.

Danville police add that no other employees or residents were victims of the scam. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.