ISP urging safety when traveling near school zones

ISP urging safety when traveling near school zonesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Dog Haus opening in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.
-
U of I announces campus logo overhaul
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has made its logo upgrade official.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in ATV vs. semi crash
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say one girl is dead and another severely injured after two-vehicle crash involving an ATV and a truck-tractor semi-trailer in southeastern Illinois Friday afternoon.
-
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
-
Coroner: Woman died from train collision injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County leaders have identified a woman killed in a train collision.
-
Kayak flip claims Urbana man's life
HEBER CITY, Utah (WAND) – A central Illinois man died while kayaking in Utah.
-
Illinois State Police searching for missing Du Quoin man
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking the public's help in find a missing southern Illinois man.
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
CLINTON -- There's a new regime leading the Maroons program. Nick Blackburn takes over after serving as an assistant at Cerro Gordo-Bement and his alma mater, St. Teresa. Blackburn has four returning starters on the offensive line and the lines on both sides of the ball might be the team's strength. Seniors Kyle Hammer and Garrett Hayden are among the standouts Junior Christian Reynolds assumes the starting quarterback job, while sophomore Tyrese Petty will push senior Br...
-
Free, reduced price school lunch guidelines released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2017-2018 school year have been released.
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Argenta-Oreana
ARGENTA -- The Bombers were one of the most explosive teams around in 2016, averaging 41.2 points per game. Several key play makers return this season, which should make first year head coach Steve Kirk's squad one of the teams to beat in the Little Okaw.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
-
WAND two-a-days: Argenta-Oreana
-
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
-
Decatur witness talks deadly Virginia protests
-
Two-a-Days: Tuscola
-
Decatur 9/11 Memorial I-Beam makes final journey
-
Overnight Forecast
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Arcola
-
Old WAND van makes appearance at Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza
-
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-