ISP urging safety when traveling near school zones

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - With the start of the 2017-2018 school year drawing near, Illinois State Police are urging motorists to be aware of children going to and coming home from school.

ISP officials say the start of the school year means an increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic near schools, and that motorists need to keep an eye out for children walking riding their bike to school, as well as for children darting out from between parked cars.

Troopers say extra time should be planned into your travel to allow for delays caused by increased traffic near schools. Additionally, motorists are reminded that the speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour, and is in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. when children are present.

ISP officials also say motorists should yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, should stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its lights activated and stop sign extended, and should not drive while distracted when traveling through school zones.