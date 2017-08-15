Decatur Public Schools get some color on sidewalks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The day before Decatur Public Schools start back, school and community members gathered to brighten up the sidewalks.

Jennifer Panganiban organized the event, and eventually realized it is an international event that happens every year. She says she is excited because now Decatur is an official Chalk the Walk partner.

She said the point behind the event is to inspire students and make them happy. Panganiban says, "I hope that they're inspired. I hope they realize there are so many people here who love them, that believe in them, that want them to be great including their teachers, but more than their teachers, you know, our community."

The community was a huge help in making Chalk the Walk a success. Dr. Amy Zahm-Duncheon, Eisenhower High School Principal says, "The community has really come together to help volunteer for Chalk the Walk. Anything that brings our kids into the building the first day with a more positive attitude about school and just ready to start the new school year."

Individual community members were not the only ones who helped; even businesses got in on the fun like DCC Marketing.

DCC Marketing says they love being able to show support for students and show them that the community is behind them and want them to succeed.

After the day was over, 23 Decatur schools were a little brighter.