Dog Haus opening in Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.

An official announcement has not been made but the location is listed on the Dog Haus official website as “Coming Soon” to Decatur. The building became vacant when Ruby Tuesday shuttered many of its eateries across Illinois in 2016.

Dog Haus features a variety of foods including hot dogs, hamburgers, sliders and brats.

There is no official date for its opening. The building sold for $1 million earlier this year.