Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County celebrating 100th build

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is marking 25 years of serving the community with the celebration of its 100th home build on August 22.

Habitat officials say the celebration will be held at the completed house, located at 1408 Hill Street in Urbana, starting at 6 p.m. Alicia Washington and her family will move into the new home.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County's Executive Director Sheila Dodd says, "This is a milestone for the community to have helped Habitat build one hundred homes with local families. Continued financial support from businesses, organizations, faith groups and individuals will help to expand our neighborhood revitalization efforts in Urbana and throughout the county."

This project was made possible by funds provided by the Yahoo Employee Foundation and the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Illinois.

