Teacher, students named 'Illinoisans of the Day'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A teacher and his students earned an honor from the governor for helping a farmer.

Gov. Bruce Rauner named Vic Worthington’s Rochelle Middle School class “Illinoisans of the Day” for building a new prosthetic arm with a 3-D printer. They bought the device with help from a grant, then worked with Rochelle locals and an Ohio engineer to make the final product, spending over 200 hours on the final result.

Farmer Jake Hubbard lost his arm after slipping in mud and getting it pinned under a heavy wheel he was working to move.

“Jake’s traditional prosthetic costs around $10,000 to replace,” Worthington said. “The one our kids put together used about $100 in materials, so it was a pretty nice bargain for him.”

With the students present, Hubbard tried on the arm. He said the effort they went to will make a difference in his life.

“I want to thank Mr. Worthington and his class for giving me an opportunity to have a second prosthetic,” Hubbard said. “By doing this you have allowed me to spend more quality time with my children and family! The service Mr. Worthington is providing is priceless. His willingness to teach the class has helped turn these kids on, and show them that they truly can do anything if they put their minds to it.”

Gov. Rauner called the teacher and students “real-life heroes” for their work. His full proclamation is available below.