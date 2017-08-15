Retail loss costs cities

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) As retail chains close stores around the country, Central Illinois communities are dealing with the results.

Anthony Liberatore, who directs the MBA program at Millikin University, says those closures come in part because traditional brick-and-mortar stores struggle to compete with the low distribution costs of online retailers.

“Amazon is the most efficient distributor in the country,” Liberatore said. “So when it’s that cheap and that fast, that easy, it’s going to knock everybody out of retail.”

Liberatore also said many consumers buy online to save increasingly valuable time.

“The value of your time is continuing to increase, and as it increases, you’re going to conserve that time and use it for other things, and that’s driving a lot of the change in retail,” Liberatore said.

The loss of stores and reductions in in-person sales could mean less revenue for cities, who rely on sales taxes.

“We’re flat, projected flat on our Fiscal Year 2017 budget, but truly the trend is seeing about a quarter percent decline in sales tax,” said Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason. Gleason added that the city has been able to offset that decline with new video gambling revenue, although he said that revenue is not a permanent solution.

City leaders say they face another challenge: what to do with now-vacant buildings.

“It hurts a community when you come in and see a lot of empty commercial buildings,” said Decatur City Councilman Pat McDaniel. “If that building sits there for a long time, the property tax gets lowered on that. So there’s less property tax coming in.”