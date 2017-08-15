Steer showcased, sold at 'Sale of Champions'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Steers went up for sale at the Illinois State Fair Tuesday.

The Sale of Champions happened in the Livestock Center at the state fairgrounds. Grand champion junior livestock were involved in the Tuesday evening auction.

A steer called Snuggles won the Grand Champion Steer Competition and was involved in the Tuesday sale. His owner, Olivia Caldwell, deals with a routing heavy on time, getting up at 4:30 a.m. to cool the animal. She has to bathe him twice a day.

“That cooler is set at a lower temperature (of) about 40 degrees,” said Caldwell. “Then you want them to be fed right and you want them to be able to be massive and still move right. They should be good-looking fronted, so I guess that’s what he had.”

Snuggles weights about 1,300 pounds.