Fairgoers invited to check out adorable animals at FFA tent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Fairgoers can learn more about how agriculture benefits the state while checking out adorable baby animals at the Illinois State Fair's FFA tent.

Visitors are able to see piglets, chicks, calves, and more inside the tent until 9 p.m. FFA officials say these events allow citizens to have a closer look at one side of Illinois' main commodity; agriculture.

Illinois Association FFA Senior Vice President Rob Janssen says, "Everything you do everyday directly relates back to agriculture, from the clothes you wear to the paper you write on, the car you drive. Everything goes right back directly to this amazing industry. So I think it's very important that everybody takes some time to understand that come out here and talk to us and have a good time."

