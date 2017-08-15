Governor's Sale of Champions a success

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2017 Governor's Sale of Champions and 2017 Commodity Auctions were successful once again, with more than $133,000 in commodities and livestock auctioned off during the events.

Champion exhibitors brought their best to the auctions, ranging from cheese, wine, jerky, and ice cream to lamb, poultry, and steer. Officials say Grand Champion exhibitors and reserve Grand Champion exhibitors will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal, and that the money is used towards their college education or is invested into projects for next year.

In addition to the money, CME Group and AT&T donated a combined $6,000 in scholarships to each Grand Champion exhibitor, for a total of $60,000.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe says, "The Illinois State Fair recognizes that these youth exhibitors are the future of Illinois agriculture. In the coming years, there is projected to be an influx of agriculture jobs available for those who are trained, educated and qualified to fill them. We strive to encourage these kids to stay involved in Illinois agriculture and make a career in our state’s number one industry."

The highest price fetched during the Sale of Champions was $50,000 for Snuggles, the Grand Champion Steer. That bid was made by Governor and Mrs. Bruce Rauner.