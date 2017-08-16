WAND Two-a-Days: Charleston

CHARLESTON - Tyler Hanner is working to build Charleston back to its 2011 and 2012 status when it won a combined 20 games.



Prior to his takeover in 2016, the Trojans had won just two games in three seasons combined.



His weapon of choice as he embarks on a mission to rebuild the program? Enthusiasm.



Click the video above to see how the second-year head coach is conducting his practices as the Trojans try to improve on last year's 3-6 record.



Charleston is perhaps strongest up front, where it has four returning starters. The Trojans also have a considerable amount of experience at the skill positions, with receivers Griffin Green and Dayton Black returning as well as running backs Reid Littleford and Cameron McDonald plus defensive standouts such as Keagan Brady.



At quarterback, Seth Higgins steps in after getting a considerable amount of playing time while filling in for an injury to the starter last year.



Charleston Trojans

Head coach: Tyler Hanner

Record in 2016: 3-6

Returning starters: 10-12

Week 1 opponent: @ Canton