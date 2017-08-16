Two-a-Days: Mattoon

Two-a-Days: MattoonPosted:
Dog Haus opening in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.
U of I announces campus logo overhaul
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has made its logo upgrade official.
1 dead, 1 injured in ATV vs. semi crash
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say one girl is dead and another severely injured after two-vehicle crash involving an ATV and a truck-tractor semi-trailer in southeastern Illinois Friday afternoon.
Total solar eclipse set to arrive in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans only have to wait one more week for the total solar eclipse.
Coroner: Woman died from train collision injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County leaders have identified a woman killed in a train collision.
Kayak flip claims Urbana man's life
HEBER CITY, Utah (WAND) – A central Illinois man died while kayaking in Utah.
Illinois State Police searching for missing Du Quoin man
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking the public's help in find a missing southern Illinois man.
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
CLINTON -- There's a new regime leading the Maroons program. Nick Blackburn takes over after serving as an assistant at Cerro Gordo-Bement and his alma mater, St. Teresa. Blackburn has four returning starters on the offensive line and the lines on both sides of the ball might be the team's strength. Seniors Kyle Hammer and Garrett Hayden are among the standouts Junior Christian Reynolds assumes the starting quarterback job, while sophomore Tyrese Petty will push senior Br...
Danville police make arrest in theft of more than $100,000
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police say an investigation into forgery and theft at an assisted living facility has resulted in one arrest.
Retail loss costs cities
As retail chains close stores around the country, Central Illinois communities are dealing with the results.
