Two-a-Days: Mattoon

MATTOON - The Green Wave rolled into the 5A playoffs each year from 2012 through 2015, then qualified at 5-4 last season before getting left out of the field in the at-large conversation.



The Green Wave welcomes back a talented, experienced offensive line that started three sophomores last season. Gunner Runyon, Payton Smith and Josh Blood are three of the leaders in the unit.

This year Mattoon will turn over the keys to junior Jack Pilson, a quarterback who logged time as a safety last season for the Green Wave.



Pilson has a pair of talented senior running backs to hand off to, including the steady Michael Brown and home run threat Julian Gittens.



At receiver Mattoon will feature Landon Hoshauer and Brock Smith, with Garrette Branson (ILB) and Jackson Nichols (DE) leading the Green Wave defense.



Click the video to hear from Coach Johnson, Pilson and Brown on the Green Wave's feelings heading into Week One on the road at Troy's Triad High.

Mattoon Green Wave

Head coach: Troy Johnson

Record in 2016: 5-4

Returning starters: 10-12

Week 1 opponent: @ Triad