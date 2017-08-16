Library recalls unsafe eclipse eyewear

MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois library is asking for unsafe solar eclipse glasses to be returned.

The recall comes after eyewear sold on Amazon under the name of an authorized maker of NASA glasses did not meet safety standards. Marshall Public Library gave them out between Aug. 1 and Aug. 12.

NASA has warned the public to be sure the solar eclipse glasses they purchase are from reputable brands. Safe glasses block out just about all light, preventing harmful sun rays from damaging human eyes.

In a list of solar eclipse guidelines, NASA says scratched or damaged glasses should be thrown out. People in the path of total eclipse coverage, a path that moves through southern Illinois, should only take glasses off at the point when the moon completely covers the sun. Glasses should go back on the moment the sun reappears.

People can find a list of safe eclipse eyewear here.