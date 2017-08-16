'Priceless' state fair ticket now on display

'Priceless' state fair ticket now on displayPosted: Updated:
Dog Haus opening in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.
Retail loss costs cities
As retail chains close stores around the country, Central Illinois communities are dealing with the results.
Danville police make arrest in theft of more than $100,000
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police say an investigation into forgery and theft at an assisted living facility has resulted in one arrest.
Steer showcased, sold at 'Sale of Champions'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Steers went up for sale at the Illinois State Fair Tuesday.
WAND Two-a-Days: Charleston
CHARLESTON - Tyler Hanner is working to build Charleston back to its 2011 and 2012 status when it won a combined 20 games. Prior to his takeover in 2016, the Trojans had won just two games in three seasons combined. His weapon of choice as he embarks on a mission to rebuild the program? Enthusiasm. Click the video above to see how the second-year head coach is conducting his practices as the Trojans try to improve on last year's 3-6 record. Charleston is perhaps strongest up front...
Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a...
MATTOON - The Green Wave rolled into the 5A playoffs each year from 2012 through 2015, then qualified at 5-4 last season before getting left out of the field in the at-large conversation. The Green Wave welcomes back a talented, experienced offensive line that started three sophomores last season. Gunner Runyon, Payton Smith and Josh Blood are three of the leaders in the unit. This year Mattoon will turn over the keys to junior Jack Pilson, a quarterback who logged time as a safety...
Governor's Sale of Champions a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2017 Governor's Sale of Champions and 2017 Commodity Auctions were successful once again, with more than $133,000 in commodities and livestock auctioned off during the events.
U of I announces campus logo overhaul
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has made its logo upgrade official.
