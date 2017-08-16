'Priceless' state fair ticket now on display

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A piece of Illinois State Fair history is now on display in Springfield.

In 1965, history fan Larry Lutes found a book titled, “Menard County Past and Present” at the Salem Country Store. He bought the book immediately, then took it home and discovered a ticket from the 1917 Illinois State Fair.

The ticket sat in an envelope inside of the book, along with a postcard featuring a Stanford cheerleader and a booklet promoting a showing of a 1920 movie in a Petersburg theater. He’s kept the ticket for over 50 years.

Lutes recently decided to take the ticket to the Barrel Antique Mall in Springfield for a display of several weeks. He says the “priceless” item isn’t for sale, but added he wants as many people as possible to see the history of it. At one point, he tried to give it to the Illinois State Fair Museum, but was told they wouldn’t accept a loaned item.

The ticket itself shows it was meant for a child’s entry to the fair, with the words “School Children’s Complimentary” written under the date. The 1917 state fair was the 65th annual in Illinois.