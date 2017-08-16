Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) -- From the 100 art glass windows to the geometric woodwork, much of the home at 2 Millikin Place remains as it was in 1910.

The Edward Irving House remains on of Decatur's iconic structures, an original design by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Irving House is one of eight Wright-designed properties currently for sale across the country. At a list price of $725,000, it's also - relatively - one of the least expensive.

Designed in 1909, it's also among the oldest.

"This entire block is real conscious of its place in history," said realtor Tom Nolan, whose helped sell a number of the architectural marvels on Millikin Place.

An open house Sunday drew more than 700 people for a rare look inside, though owner Marc Willis is known for inviting interested picture-takers in for a better look.

Willis bought the home in 2013, and like many before, he worked to either maintain the original features of the home or replicate them.

His desire to be a small part of that history is part of what drew him to central Illinois from Maryland.

"My interest in Frank Lloyd Wright, arts and crafts, the prairie style," said Willis. "I said 'I'll take it,' and I moved. I was pretty much that quick."

Edward P. Irving built the home, using Wright's design, in 1910. It has all the hallmarks - geometric shapes, squares, and sharp angles in the woodwork and windows. It features a glass staircase to the attic, intricately-designed skylights, wide open rooms, and built-ins ahead of their time.

"He didn't like wallpaper," said Willis, who noted Wright's plans usually were meant to eliminate the need for dressers, cabinets, and armoires. 

Even as much as a Wright historian Willis may be, he says he ready to downsize, and hopes to pass on the home to someone as interested as he was in the preservation of the home.

"The optimal end to this house would be to have it taken over and maintained to have it as a museum," he said.

He's looking for a homeowner as much as a curator, for a rare piece of history that's on the market.

