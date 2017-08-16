Police escort son of fallen officer to school

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police took extra steps to help the son of a fallen officer.

South Jacksonville officer Scot Fitzgerald, 32, died in March 2016 when an ambulance struck his squad car during an emergency call. His name was added to the Police Memorial on the Illinois State Capitol Grounds.

Fitzgerald left behind a son and daughter.

Over a full year after his death, officers in the South Jacksonville Police Department took time Tuesday to give Fitzgerald’s son, Colton, an escort to his kindergarten open house.

“I know Scot is very proud of you guys,” said Colton’s uncle, Cody Fitzgerald, in a Facebook post.

He served a long career in law enforcement, working for police departments in Winchester and Bluffs, moving to become a deputy in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, then began work as a South Jacksonville officer in November 2014.

The South Jacksonville Police Department said it's "truly an honor" to be a part of Colton's "extended family".