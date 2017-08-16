Filled school bus involved in accident

Filled school bus involved in accidentPosted: Updated:
Dog Haus opening in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.
Retail loss costs cities
As retail chains close stores around the country, Central Illinois communities are dealing with the results.
WAND Interactive Radar
Danville police make arrest in theft of more than $100,000
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police say an investigation into forgery and theft at an assisted living facility has resulted in one arrest.
Steer showcased, sold at 'Sale of Champions'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Steers went up for sale at the Illinois State Fair Tuesday.
Pillsbury Mills EPA Superfund cleanup in jeopardy
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An EPA Superfund cleanup at the old Pillsbury Mills plant could run out of money stopping the removal of hazardous contaminants around Labor Day.
Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a...
WAND Two-a-Days: Charleston
CHARLESTON - Tyler Hanner is working to build Charleston back to its 2011 and 2012 status when it won a combined 20 games. Prior to his takeover in 2016, the Trojans had won just two games in three seasons combined. His weapon of choice as he embarks on a mission to rebuild the program? Enthusiasm. Click the video above to see how the second-year head coach is conducting his practices as the Trojans try to improve on last year's 3-6 record. Charleston is perhaps strongest up front...
Library recalls unsafe eclipse eyewear
MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois library is asking for unsafe solar eclipse glasses to be returned.
Police escort son of fallen officer to school
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police took extra steps to help the son of a fallen officer.
Governor's Sale of Champions
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
Decatur Public Schools get some color on sidewalks
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Two-a-Days: Tuscola
Brick & mortar decline having impact on local governments
Governor Rauner signs bill helping injured police dogs
Agribusiness Today
Web Exclusives
