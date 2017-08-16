Filled school bus involved in accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Charleston school district leaders say a school bus carrying students was involved in an accident Wednesday.

It happened before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Avenue and 4th Street in Charleston. Firefighters and district leaders who were on the scene say none of the 12 students on board suffered any injuries.

Police tell WAND-TV they cited the bus driver for improper backing and added the bus involved in the accident sustained minimal damage.

Specific details about how the accident happened have not been released yet.