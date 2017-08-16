U.S. Representative makes stop in Lovington

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R-IL) visited Lovington on Wednesday to check out two projects; one that aims to better connect rural residents to the internet, and another that works to stop algae blooms from polluting water.

At 10 a.m., Representative Shimkus visited Shawnee Communications, which received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand and improve broadband connectivity throughout the community. As a result of the project, workers have been installing fiber optic cable in homes and businesses, greatly increasing connectivity speeds and reliability.

Representative Shimkus also visited an Illinois Association FFA test plot that aims to stop algae blooms from polluting bodies of water. If successful, the research could be used to help stop algae bloom pollution in the Gulf of Mexico.