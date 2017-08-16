Decatur students, new leader return to school

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur students returned to the classroom on Wednesday morning.

It’s not just the first day for students, as new superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau has officially taken over. He came to central Illinois from North Kansas City Schools, where he served as assistant superintendent. Decatur district leaders voted him in near the end of March.

Fregeau says a lack of state funding in recent years has made budgeting a challenge, but added he’s excited to see what can happen in the future. He specifically mentioned a school funding bill that continues to draw heated discussions in Springfield.

“I’m supporting Senate Bill 1 the way it passed,” said Fregeau. “Gov. (Bruce) Rauner’s bill is very generous the first year or two, but when you look at the long term, when you are trying to plan for budgets long term, there are some things that could hurt districts pretty badly three or four years out.”

Fregeau says one of his major goals is to boost graduation numbers in the Decatur district.