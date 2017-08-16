Monticello brewery opens with help of community

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A former church that has stood for more than 100 years in Monticello now houses a new brewing company that opened with the community's help.

Monarch Brewing Company is located in the former United Methodist Church building, at 212 South Independence Street. The new business opened in April, thanks to the support of community members and a fundraising campaign that raised close to $30,000.

Co-owner Matt Miller says those who contributed to the brewery have been honored with name plates, which can be found within the establishment.

As for the unique name? Miller says it was selected for good reason.

"When you look at the Monarch butterfly you can see all the colors of beer in the wings; amber, white, black, yellow. That's our state butterfly, and the whole idea of transformation from a caterpillar to a beautiful butterfly."

Monarch Brewing Company features more than two dozen beers on tap, including five craft beers made in-house.

For more information about Monarch Brewing Company, call (217) 631-1141 or click here.